British Army officer cadets from the Royal Military Academy - Sandhurst during scan an open area for enemy movment during Dynamic Victory 24-03 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, November 15, 2024.



Dynamic Victory is the final exercise that officer cadets undergo at the Royal Military Academy - Sandhurst. JMRC provides facilities, a training environment, and an opposing force to ensure the cadets are fit to commission and lead soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Donovon Lynch)