Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne [Image 12 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne

    COLOGNE, GERMANY

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    The 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Chaplain Team hosts a couples retreat for married Soldiers within the brigade in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 2, 2024. The event focused on strengthening marital bonds, emphasizing the belief that stronger marriages contribute to more resilient Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 11:49
    Photo ID: 8757166
    VIRIN: 241102-A-SV042-1939
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 433.21 KB
    Location: COLOGNE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne
    Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplian Corps
    StongerTogether
    ShieldOfVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download