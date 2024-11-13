The 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Chaplain Team hosts a couples retreat for married Soldiers within the brigade in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 2, 2024. The event focused on strengthening marital bonds, emphasizing the belief that stronger marriages contribute to more resilient Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8757162
|VIRIN:
|241102-A-SV042-2613
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|298.58 KB
|Location:
|COLOGNE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.