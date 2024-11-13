Strengthening Bonds: 52nd ADA BDE Hosts Couples Retreat in Cologne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Chaplain Team hosts a couples retreat for married Soldiers within the brigade in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 2, 2024. The event focused on strengthening marital bonds, emphasizing the belief that stronger marriages contribute to more resilient Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)