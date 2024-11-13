U.S. Air Force C-17s conduct Joint Airlift Operations in the U.S. Central Command AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III loadmasters prepare to load cargo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 7, 2024.

The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo in the CENTCOM AOR to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)