U.S. Air Force C-17s conduct Joint Airlift Operations in the U.S. Central Command AOR

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster guides a vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III for transport within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 7, 2024.
Loadmasters are responsible for supervising the loading, securing, and unloading of cargo, vehicles and people while providing passenger comfort and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo)
