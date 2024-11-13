A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 7, 2024.
The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo in the CENTCOM AOR to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 05:57
|Photo ID:
|8756998
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-FF346-1044
|Resolution:
|5901x3926
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force C-17s conduct Joint Airlift Operations in the U.S. Central Command AOR [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.