    U.S. Air Force C-17s conduct Joint Airlift Operations in the U.S. Central Command AOR [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force C-17s conduct Joint Airlift Operations in the U.S. Central Command AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 7, 2024.
    The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo in the CENTCOM AOR to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 05:57
    Photo ID: 8756998
    VIRIN: 241107-F-FF346-1044
    Resolution: 5901x3926
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, U.S. Air Force C-17s conduct Joint Airlift Operations in the U.S. Central Command AOR [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    COMCAM

