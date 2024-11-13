Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW welcomes deployers [Image 3 of 3]

    380th AEW welcomes deployers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) are greeted by leadership as they deplane in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2024. With a focus on regional stability, the AEW supports a crucial role of deterring aggression and ensuring the safety of U.S. interests. (U.S. Air Force photo)

