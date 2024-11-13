380th AEW welcomes deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) are greeted by leadership as they deplane in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2024. With a focus on regional stability, the AEW supports a crucial role of deterring aggression and ensuring the safety of U.S. interests. (U.S. Air Force photo)