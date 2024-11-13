380th AEW welcomes deployers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, greets Airmen as they deplane in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2024. The AEW coordinates joint operations with coalition partners to enhance interoperability and collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo)