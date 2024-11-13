Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW welcomes deployers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, greets Airmen as they deplane in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2024. The AEW coordinates joint operations with coalition partners to enhance interoperability and collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, 380th AEW welcomes deployers [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    380th AEW
    AFCENT

