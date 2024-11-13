USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commissioning Week

Medal of Honor recipient Navy Capt. Thomas Kelley, retired, speaks with Cmdr. Kari Yakubisin, commanding officer of the USS Nantucket, left, and Tom Hennessey, member of the USS Nantucket commissioning committee, center, during the Chairman’s Reception for the ship’s commisssioning in Boston on Nov. 15, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)
