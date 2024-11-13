Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commissioning Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commissioning Week

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Medal of Honor recipient Navy Capt. Thomas Kelley, retired, speaks with Cmdr. Kari Yakubisin, commanding officer of the USS Nantucket, left, and Tom Hennessey, member of the USS Nantucket commissioning committee, center, during the Chairman’s Reception for the ship’s commisssioning in Boston on Nov. 15, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 22:31
    Photo ID: 8756909
    VIRIN: 241115-D-DB155-1089
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commissioning Week [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commissioning Week
    USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commissioning Week
    USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commissioning Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Commissioning Ceremony
    #Mayport
    #US Navy
    #EJ Hersom
    #LCS 27
    #USS Nantucket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download