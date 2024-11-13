Polly Spencer, ship sponsor of the USS Nantucket, reacts to a gift presented by Cmdr. Kari Yakubisin, commanding officer of the USS Nantucket, during the Chairman’s Reception for the USS Nantucket commissioning in Boston on Nov. 15, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 22:31
|Photo ID:
|8756908
|VIRIN:
|241115-D-DB155-1092
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Commissioning Week [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.