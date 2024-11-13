Band performs at Bengals 2024 Salute to Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band perform at the Bengals Salute to Service game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2024. The 122nd Army Band provides musical support throughout the full spectrum of military operations to promote United States national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)