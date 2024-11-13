Band performs at Bengals 2024 Salute to Service

Staff Sgt. Ken Bettinger, a musician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band, sings during the Bengals Salute to Service game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2024. The NFL’s Salute to Service program is designed to honor and connect United States’ service members, veterans and their families through partnerships, grants, recognition and promotion of physical and mental health. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 18:20
|Photo ID:
|8756817
|VIRIN:
|241103-Z-OB517-1044
|Resolution:
|5601x3734
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
