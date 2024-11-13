Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band performs at Bengals 2024 Salute to Service [Image 1 of 3]

    Band performs at Bengals 2024 Salute to Service

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Ken Bettinger, a musician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band, sings during the Bengals Salute to Service game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2024. The NFL’s Salute to Service program is designed to honor and connect United States’ service members, veterans and their families through partnerships, grants, recognition and promotion of physical and mental health. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 18:20
    Photo ID: 8756817
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-OB517-1044
    Resolution: 5601x3734
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: OHIO, US
    This work, Band performs at Bengals 2024 Salute to Service [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio Army National Guard
    Army Band
    Bengals
    Army
    Salute to Service

