Band performs at Bengals 2024 Salute to Service

Sgt. 1st. Class Jeremy Streem, left, and Sgt. Noah Crossley, musicians assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band, rehearse prior to performing at the Bengals Salute to Service game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2024. Salute to Service is an NFL program designed to honor, empower and connect United States’ service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)