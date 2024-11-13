Minot AFB receives brain exercise with MindGym

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shelby Moore, 5th Mission Support Group NCOIC of religious affairs (left), receives a MindGym brief from Brandon Murphy, Lumena Inc.’s head of growth (right), at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov.15, 2024. The MindGym is an immersive domain made using sensory deprivation, light therapy, reflections and music therapy to enhance mental focus.