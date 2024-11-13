Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot AFB receives brain exercise with MindGym [Image 5 of 5]

    Minot AFB receives brain exercise with MindGym

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Suden, 91st Operations Group commander, prepares for his MindGym session at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov.15, 2024. The MindGym is an immersive domain made using sensory deprivation, light therapy, reflections and music therapy to enhance mental focus.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8756600
    VIRIN: 241115-F-UV792-1063
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Fitness center
    Minot AFB
    Airman 1st Class Trust Tate
    MindGym

