U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Suden, 91st Operations Group commander, prepares for his MindGym session at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov.15, 2024. The MindGym is an immersive domain made using sensory deprivation, light therapy, reflections and music therapy to enhance mental focus.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8756600
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-UV792-1063
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Minot AFB receives brain exercise with MindGym
