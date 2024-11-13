Minot AFB receives brain exercise with MindGym

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Suden, 91st Operations Group commander, prepares for his MindGym session at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov.15, 2024. The MindGym is an immersive domain made using sensory deprivation, light therapy, reflections and music therapy to enhance mental focus.