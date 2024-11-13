Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot AFB receives brain exercise with MindGym

    Minot AFB receives brain exercise with MindGym

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Brandon Murphy, Lumena Inc.’s head of growth, poses for a photo during the MindGym demo day at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov. 15, 2024. The MindGym was created to improve cognitive response and brain function.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8756597
    VIRIN: 241115-F-UV792-1040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Fitness center
    Minot AFB
    Airman 1st Class Trust Tate
    MindGym

