Airman Competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Staff Sgt. Roberto Armas, a Senior Controller in the 437th APS, strikes his opponent during his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fight in Billings, Mont., on Nov. 9, 2024. Armas proves that Airmen can serve full-time in the Air Force and pursue outside passions, like professional martial arts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
