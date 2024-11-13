Airman Competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Roberto Armas, a Senior Controller in the 437th APS, walks up to the ring for his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fight in Billings, Mont., on Nov. 9, 2024. Armas proves that Airmen can serve full-time in the Air Force and pursue outside passions, like professional martial arts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)