Airman Competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Staff Sgt. Roberto Armas, a Senior Controller in the 437th APS, hypes up the crowd before his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fight in Billings, Mont., on Nov. 9, 2024. Armas proves that Airmen can serve full-time in the Air Force and pursue outside passions, like professional martial arts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)