U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera specialist, receives a pre-flight mission brief for a higher headquarters directed mission at RAF Fairford, England as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 13, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8755741
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-PW635-1097
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.