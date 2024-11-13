Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera specialist, receives a pre-flight mission brief for a higher headquarters directed mission at RAF Fairford, England as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 13, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)