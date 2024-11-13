Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receive a pre-flight mission brief for a higher headquarters directed mission at RAF Fairford, England as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 13, 2024. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)