    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission [Image 1 of 4]

    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receive a pre-flight mission brief for a higher headquarters directed mission at RAF Fairford, England as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 13, 2024. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

