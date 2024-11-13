Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Recognizes Civilians of the Year [Image 4 of 6]

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Recognizes Civilians of the Year

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) held a ceremony to recognize the 2024 Civilians of the Year, Nov. 14. Capt. Brian Feldman, NMCP director/NMRTC Portsmouth commander, presented the Category II Clinical Civilian of the Year award to Cimone John, Gynecology Services & Obstetrics, DSS.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:59
    Photo ID: 8755511
    VIRIN: 241114-N-AO813-1013
    Resolution: 1438x2100
    Size: 873.58 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Recognizes Civilians of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

