Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:58 Photo ID: 8755508 VIRIN: 241114-N-AO813-1014 Resolution: 2100x1243 Size: 865.93 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Recognizes Civilians of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.