Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) held a ceremony to recognize the 2024 Civilians of the Year, Nov. 14. Capt. Brian Feldman, NMCP director/NMRTC Portsmouth commander, presented the Category I Administrative Civilian of the Year award to Marc Davis, Legal.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8755509
|VIRIN:
|241114-N-AO813-1009
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Recognizes Civilians of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.