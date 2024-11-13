Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:58 Photo ID: 8755509 VIRIN: 241114-N-AO813-1009 Resolution: 1438x2100 Size: 984.22 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Recognizes Civilians of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.