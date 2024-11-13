Cadet Catherine Mellon commands the color guard at the Wiesbaden homecoming football game on Sept. 27, 2024. (Photo by SGM (Ret) Allen Ashton)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8755503
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-OJ223-8945
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Wiesbaden High School JROTC Color Guard elevates school and community events
