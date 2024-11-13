Wiesbaden High School JROTC Color Guard elevates school and community events

Courtesy Photo | Cadet Catherine Mellon commands the color guard at the Wiesbaden homecoming football...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadet Catherine Mellon commands the color guard at the Wiesbaden homecoming football game on Sept. 27, 2024. (Photo by SGM (Ret) Allen Ashton) see less | View Image Page

Throughout the last week of September, the Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion demonstrated its commitment to supporting school events and fostering community spirit by leading the color guard at several athletic competitions.



On Sept. 26, Cadet Catherine Mellon led the color guard team at the school’s annual homecoming pep rally, where the battalion presented the national colors to the entire student body. The next day, Mellon again commanded the color guard at the homecoming football game, setting the tone for the event with the display of the colors.



The Warrior Battalion continued its support on Sept. 28, when Cadet Cydnee Lassiter took the lead to begin the homecoming volleyball game with the presentation of the flags. The presence of the color guard at these key events helped reinforce the strong bond between the school, its students, and the local community.



When asked about her dedication to supporting the school through these ceremonies, Mellon explained, “I think it’s fun, and I like to help represent the Warrior Battalion and our community.”



Her words reflect the pride and commitment that the JROTC cadets feel in representing their school and participating in these meaningful moments.



The color guard’s involvement in school events not only enhances the atmosphere of athletic competitions but also highlights the Warrior Battalion’s active role in strengthening school spirit and unity within the Wiesbaden High School community.