Wiesbaden High School JROTC Color Guard elevates school and community events

Cadets from the Wiesbaden High School Warrior Battalion march in formation during the Wiesbaden Garrison's annual homecoming parade on Sept. 26, 2024. Led by a five-cadet color guard, the battalion's participation showcased leadership, discipline, and a strong connection between the school and the military community.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8755502
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-OJ223-6244
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|841.81 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
