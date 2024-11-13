Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein High School JROTC cadets pay tribute to Veterans at historic sites in France [Image 2 of 2]

    FRANCE

    11.11.2024

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    Ramstein High School JROTC color guard presents the colors at the St. Mihiel American Cemetery on Veterans Day, honoring the service and sacrifice of American soldiers alongside members of the American Battle Monuments Commission and local French dignitaries. (photo credit David Kretz)

