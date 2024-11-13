Ramstein High School JROTC cadets pay tribute to Veterans at historic sites in France

Ramstein High School Air Force JROTC cadets stand at attention during the Veterans Day ceremony at St. Mihiel American Cemetery in France, paying tribute to American service members who lost their lives in World War I. (Photo credit David Kretz)
