Ramstein High School JROTC cadets pay tribute to Veterans at historic sites in France

Courtesy Photo | Ramstein High School JROTC color guard presents the colors at the St. Mihiel American Cemetery on Veterans Day, honoring the service and sacrifice of American soldiers alongside members of the American Battle Monuments Commission and local French dignitaries. (photo credit David Kretz)

On Veterans Day, Ramstein High School Air Force JROTC cadets, led by Senior Aerospace Science Instructor Lt. Col. (Retired) Doug Haven, took part in a series of commemorative events in France, honoring the sacrifices of American service members and marking the 106th anniversary of the end of World War I. Through their participation in Veterans Day and Armistice Day ceremonies, the cadets experienced a profound connection to the history of American military service overseas.



The cadets first joined members of the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) and French dignitaries at St. Mihiel American Cemetery, where 4,153 American service members who fought in World War I are laid to rest. The ceremony, set amidst rows of white marble headstones, honored soldiers who gave their lives during the 1918 St. Mihiel Offensive, a major turning point in the war’s final year. The offensive helped to reduce the German-held St. Mihiel Salient, making way for further Allied advances in eastern France.



For the cadets, the cemetery visit was an impactful reminder of the gravity of military service. “Our cadets felt a profound sense of duty and pride as they stood in a place that holds so much history and sacrifice,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Doug Haven. “This experience gave them a deeper understanding of the legacy they uphold as members of the JROTC program”



Following the ceremony at the cemetery, the cadets traveled to the nearby village of Thiaucourt-Régniéville for a local Armistice Day, or Jour d’Armistice, ceremony. The event took place in the village’s town square around a historic memorial depicting French and American soldiers shaking hands — a testament to the enduring bond between the United States and France forged through shared sacrifice. The American Expeditionary Force’s role in the St. Mihiel Offensive was critical in liberating Thiaucourt and neighboring villages, a legacy that local residents continue to honor.



The cadets and community members observed a moment of silence in memory of those who fell in battle, after which village officials laid wreaths in tribute to the soldiers who fought to liberate the region. French speakers at the event spoke of the importance of remembrance and the continued friendship between the two nations.



Before departing for Ramstein, the cadets received a guided tour of the St. Mihiel Cemetery grounds and the nearby Montsec Memorial, hosted by ABMC staff. The Montsec Memorial is dedicated to the American soldiers, Marines, and their French allies who fought in the offensive. The cadets learned about the strategic significance of the St. Mihiel Salient, the coordination of Allied forces, and the challenges faced by American troops during one of the United States’ first major independent operations in the war.



“Standing in the very locations where these historic battles took place deepened our cadets' appreciation for the sacrifices of those who came before us,” Haven remarked. “Our visit was more than a ceremony; it was an educational journey through the enduring values of duty, honor, and service.”



The day concluded with cadets expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to honor veterans past and present. The experience left a lasting impression on the young cadets, who returned to Ramstein with a renewed sense of pride in their roles as members of the JROTC program and as representatives of their school, community, and country.