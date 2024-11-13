Flamingos gather at Flamingo Cay, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 6, 2024. These iconic birds are a unique and cherished part of the installation’s natural landscape. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8755206
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-IX958-1201
|Resolution:
|3568x2549
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NC1 Clarke Reenlists at Flamingo Cay [Image 10 of 10], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.