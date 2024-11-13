Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC1 Clarke Reenlists at Flamingo Cay [Image 9 of 10]

    NC1 Clarke Reenlists at Flamingo Cay

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    Flamingos gather at Flamingo Cay, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Nov. 6, 2024. These iconic birds are a unique and cherished part of the installation’s natural landscape. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)

    TAGS

    GTMO
    Flamingo
    Stay Navy

