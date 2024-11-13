Navy Counselor 1st Class Jewel Nicole Clarke reenlists in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony at Flamingo Cay, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Nov. 6, 2024. Lt. Jacqueline Moe, NSGB’s administration officer, administered the oath in front of Clarke’s shipmates, coworkers, friends, and even flamingos. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8755204
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-IX958-1198
|Resolution:
|4567x3262
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NC1 Clarke Reenlists at Flamingo Cay [Image 10 of 10], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.