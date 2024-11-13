NC1 Clarke Reenlists at Flamingo Cay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Counselor 1st Class Jewel Nicole Clarke reenlists in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony at Flamingo Cay, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Nov. 6, 2024. Lt. Jacqueline Moe, NSGB’s administration officer, administered the oath in front of Clarke’s shipmates, coworkers, friends, and even flamingos. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)