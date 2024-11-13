Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals [Image 18 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals

    MIZUHO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander and Mizuho Town leadership pose for a photo before a Yamata no Orochi sculpture in Mizuho Town, Japan, Nov. 9, 2024. The sculpture depicts the mythological creature as an eight-headed, eight-tailed serpent and played an iconic role in a movie where Mizuho served as the filming location.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 00:43
    Photo ID: 8754838
    VIRIN: 241109-F-PJ020-1519
    Resolution: 3730x2487
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: MIZUHO, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals
    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    culture
    festival
    374 AW
    community engagement
    Mizuho Town
    Musashimurayama City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download