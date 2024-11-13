Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander and Mizuho Town leadership pose for a photo before a Yamata no Orochi sculpture in Mizuho Town, Japan, Nov. 9, 2024. The sculpture depicts the mythological creature as an eight-headed, eight-tailed serpent and played an iconic role in a movie where Mizuho served as the filming location.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)