Musashimurayama City, Mizuho Town celebrate the season with festivals

Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater | U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander and Mizuho Town leadership pose for a photo before a Yamata no Orochi sculpture in Mizuho Town, Japan, Nov. 9, 2024. The sculpture depicts the mythological creature as an eight-headed, eight-tailed serpent and played an iconic role in a movie where Mizuho served as the filming location.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operation Support Wing leadership met with Mizuho Town and Musashimurayama City leadership during their Industrial and Dehdara Festivals Nov. 9, 2024.



Mizuho Town celebrated their 51st annual Industrial Festival with various foods, toys, games and live entertainment, featuring a performance from the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific - Asia.



Meanwhile, Musashimurayama City celebrated their Dehdara Festival. In its 16th installment, Musashimurayama hosted a farmers’ market, cars, games and live entertainment. The Dehdara Festival originates from the legend of the giant Dehdarabochi, a tale that has been passed down in the city for generations.



The 374th AW leadership attendance at off-base Japanese festivals promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community.