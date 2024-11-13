Vice Adm. Kacher visits ROKS Marado

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N- CU072-1125 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November, 7, 2024) – Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks to Republic of Korea navy midshipmen aboard the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) during a visit to the ship while in port at Yokosuka, Japan. Marado visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as part of 2024 Joint Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch.)