    Vice Adm. Kacher visits ROKS Marado [Image 6 of 6]

    Vice Adm. Kacher visits ROKS Marado

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241107-N-CU072-1153 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November, 7, 2024) – Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks to Republic of Korea navy midshipmen aboard the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) during a visit to the ship while in port at Yokosuka, Japan. Marado visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as part of 2024 Joint Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch.)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 23:03
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    ROK Navy
    Midshipmen
    CFAY
    ROKS Marado

