Vice Adm. Kacher visits ROKS Marado

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N- CU072-1066 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November, 7, 2024) – Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks with Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Kim Jong-cheol, commanding officer of the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) during a visit to the ship while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The Marado visited CFAY as part of 2024 Joint Cruise Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch.)