Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Drinkwine, from Charlie Company 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, uses shears to cut through clothing during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Nov. 15 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Camp Casey. The annual competition is a culmination event designed to test and identify the most skilled combat medics within the Eighth Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te'o Jr.)