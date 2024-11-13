Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Tursi, from Charlie Company 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion opens a litter during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Nov. 15 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Camp Casey. The annual competition is a culmination event designed to test and identify the most skilled combat medics within the Eighth Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te'o Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8754726
    VIRIN: 241114-A-EM935-1007
    Resolution: 5941x3961
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition
    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition
    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition
    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition
    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition
    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition
    Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download