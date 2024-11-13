Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Aguilar and Sgt. Daniel Tursi, from Charlie Company 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, provides support to patients during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Nov. 15 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Camp Casey. The annual competition is a culmination event designed to test and identify the most skilled combat medics within the Eighth Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te'o Hr.)