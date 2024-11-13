U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Aguilar and Sgt. Daniel Tursi, from Charlie Company 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, provides support to patients during the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition on Nov. 15 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Camp Casey. The annual competition is a culmination event designed to test and identify the most skilled combat medics within the Eighth Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te'o Hr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 22:26
|Photo ID:
|8754727
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-EM935-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers compete at the Eighth Army Best Medic Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.