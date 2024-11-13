How Arctic Crew Chiefs Stay Resilient

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Allen, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, observes the start up of an F-35A Lightning II at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 13, 2024. During the winter months temperatures in interior Alaska will often reach 20 below zero, challenging crew chiefs to maintain and sustain one of the U.S. Air Force’s most valuable assets in one of the world’s coldest regions. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)