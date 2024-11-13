Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How Arctic Crew Chiefs Stay Resilient [Image 3 of 3]

    How Arctic Crew Chiefs Stay Resilient

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Allen, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, observes the start up of an F-35A Lightning II at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 13, 2024. During the winter months temperatures in interior Alaska will often reach 20 below zero, challenging crew chiefs to maintain and sustain one of the U.S. Air Force’s most valuable assets in one of the world’s coldest regions. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 12:21
    Photo ID: 8753375
    VIRIN: 241113-F-SH339-1082
    Resolution: 4258x2899
    Size: 485.42 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
