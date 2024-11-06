How Arctic Crew Chiefs Stay Resilient

Located 216 miles from the Arctic Circle, Eielson Air Force Base is one of the northernmost U.S. Air Force installations in the world and home to one of the most advanced fighter jets, the F-35A Lightning II. The F-35A boasts cutting edge technology as well as stealth capabilities and keeping our fighters in the air in extreme cold weather requires resilience, dedication and toughness.

Being a crew chief at Eielson means ensuring jets are operational, while combating Arctic conditions on a daily basis. Crew chiefs are responsible for conducting routine maintenance checks, troubleshooting problems, and ensuring that the F-35As are mission ready. This means hours spent in frigid hangars or even outside on the flightline performing pre-flight inspections.

“Because of the cold, the processes are different from anywhere else,” said Staff Sgt. Jariah Pemble, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief. “Sending jets out, doing maintenance, and getting AGE (Aerospace Ground Equipment) to the weather shelters that keep the jets warm takes time and coordination.”

Isolation and low amounts of sunlight during the winter are common challenges every Airman will encounter while at Eielson. Airmen have to stay mentally sharp and physically fit to overcome the many barriers the unique climate poses.

“I think the biggest challenge is preparing new Airmen for the climate,” said Pemble. “You [have] to get them prepared for the environment and things as simple as driving, and putting them in charge of one of the most expensive military assets in our arsenal.”

One of the most beneficial resources for crew chiefs is their squadron. Those around them ensure that even during the coldest days of the winter, they are still socializing and interacting with people outside of their dorms or homes. Leadership often organize potlucks, squadron morale days and other social gatherings to ensure mental sharpness, physical readiness and emotional well being.

“During the winter months, our unit does a lot of fundraisers, potlucks and holiday parties,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Kuhn, 356th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief. “The booster club also gives out food, it's always nice to have a hot meal or hot chocolate when it’s below freezing.”

Despite challenges in the Arctic, crew chiefs and other supporting Airmen are still able to ensure that jets are ready to fly and pilots are able to earn valuable training hours in the sky to solidify readiness and lethality. Kuhn is one crew chief who mentioned that during his time at Eielson he was able to gain a sense of pride in enduring the unique Arctic challenges.

“When I look back at my time at Eielson, I’ll look at it with a sense of pride,” said Kuhn. “Not only was it a life experience but also knowing I braved those climates.”

Each day, they battle the elements, maintain the fleet, and ensure that the F-35As are ready for whatever mission lies ahead. They help reinforce the Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere, anytime, through their unwavering commitment and resiliency.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 Story ID: 484908 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US How Arctic Crew Chiefs Stay Resilient, by A1C Spencer Hanson