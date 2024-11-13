Col. Andrew Powers, 121st Air Refueling Wing commander, presents a challenge coin to Doug Stein, Ohio Supreme Court Civic Education Manager, during a Veterans Day Commemoration at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new Tuskegee Airman exhibit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8753076
|VIRIN:
|241208-Z-UU033-1013
|Resolution:
|5014x3336
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration [Image 27 of 27], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.