Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration [Image 15 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing support a Veterans Day Commemoration at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new Tuskegee Airman exhibit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8753077
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-UU033-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration [Image 27 of 27], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration
    121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    air national guard
    veterans day
    tuskegee
    national guard
    ohio supreme court

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download