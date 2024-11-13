121 ARW supports Veterans Day commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Simone Williams, a KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief with the 121st Maintenance Group, sings the Star-Spangled Banner at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024. Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing participated in a Veterans Day Commemoration there as the Ohio Supreme Court unveiled a new Tuskegee Airman exhibit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)