Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 steams with Carrier Strike Group 12, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 12, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG’s ability to use the capabilities of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive team to meet Navy and Joint warfighting requirements across all domains. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8752758
    VIRIN: 241112-N-LR347-2014
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail
    Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    US Navy
    CSG 12
    CSG 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download