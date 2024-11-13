Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visual Information Personnel (VIPER) from the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man a watch during a training event in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 12. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG’s ability to use the capabilities of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive team to meet Navy and Joint warfighting requirements across all domains. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)